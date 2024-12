GM Abhijit Kunte dissects Gukesh’s win; says India is now chess superpower

In an exclusive interview with The Federal, Indian Grandmaster and coach Abhijit Kunte dissects D Gukesh’s historic World Chess Championship 2024 win against Ding Liren of China. Abhijit says with Gukesh’s win, India is now a chess superpower. Watch the full interview with Abhijit Kunte on the latest episode of Sports Buzz.