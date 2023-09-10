The Federal
x

Watch: G20 Summit highlights: Climate frustration, economic corridor, and new leadership

From climate disagreements to transformative economic corridors, here’s what happened at the G20 Summit

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
Nisha P Sekar
10 Sep 2023 4:56 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-10 16:57:13.0)


G20 2023 Indiag20 summit 2023 india
Nisha P Sekar
About the AuthorNisha P Sekar
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X