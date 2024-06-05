The Federal
x

Expelled, Mahua Moitra's dramatic journey back into the Lok Sabha

Despite being expelled from the Lok Sabha over alleged unethical conduct, Moitra's relentless campaigning won her the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat

The Federal
5 Jun 2024 4:13 PM GMT


Mahua MoitraWest BengalTMC
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick