EVM row: Is EC being opaque? | Capital Beat

The Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat is at the centre of a controversy after its Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) MP Ravindra Waikar's brother-in-law was booked for using a mobile phone inside the counting centre on June 4. Waikar then won by a slender margin of 48 votes. Why was the mobile phone allowed? Why were the postal ballots not counted first? Why has the returning officer refused to share the CCTV footage? Watch The Federal in conversation with a panel of judges.