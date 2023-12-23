The Federal
Ennore oil spill: TN govt announces aid for families

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated a relief fund of Rs 8.68 crore for 9,001 families impacted by the Ennore oil spill during cyclone Michaung

23 Dec 2023 8:42 AM GMT


Tamil NaduMK StalinCyclone MichaungEnnore Port
