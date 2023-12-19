The Federal
Ennore oil spill: Contaminated water tested; results show cancer-causing chemicals

Contaminated water samples were tested and the test results threw up some shocking facts as cancer-causing hydrocarbons were present at alarming levels

Sai Aswin TB
19 Dec 2023 3:00 PM GMT


ChennaiEnnore Portoil spillWater pollution
Sai Aswin TB
Sai Aswin TB
