- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- World Cup 2023
- Features
- Health
- Budget 2024-25
- Business
- Series
- NEET TANGLE
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Sports
Sports
- Loading...
- Features
- Budget 2024-25
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
x
Economic Survey paints a rosy picture but what about unemployment, inflation and FDI?
The survey said that the outlook for India’s financial sector appears bright, but it needs to brace for likely vulnerabilities.
The Federal
22 July 2024 4:55 PM GMT
22 July 2024 4:55 PM GMT
Next Story