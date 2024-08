Duleep Trophy 2024-25: Stars set to light up first round

India’s domestic cricket home season 2024-25 begins on September 5 with the Duleep Trophy red-ball four-day matches in Bengaluru and Anantapur. Most of the India regulars, barring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, will be in action in the first round. Four teams will compete in this prestigious tournament that ends on September 22.