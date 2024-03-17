The Federal
x

DMK and AIADMK disclose major donors, BJP and Congress keep mum

The DMK openly revealing major donors, while the AIADMK reveals that it has received more than 4 crores from the Chennai Super Kings team

The Federal
17 March 2024 2:08 PM GMT


DMKElectoral bondsAIADMKCSK Chennai
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X