Delhi HC stays Kejriwal's bail order

The Delhi High Court order stayed the trial court order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. Enforcement Directorate's lawyer, SV Raju, said the trial court order was "perverse" and was in violation of Section 45 of the PMLA Act. In response, Kejriwal's lawyer Abhishekh Manu Singhvi said ED was like 'Alice in Wonderland'. As arguments continue, what does this interim order mean for Arvind Kejriwal?