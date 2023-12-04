The Federal
x

Cyclone Michaung to make landfall; 5 dead in Chennai amid heavy rain

4 Dec 2023 3:54 PM GMT

Cyclone Michaung is bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to Chennai, with landfall expected in southern Andhra Pradesh tomorrow (December 5) at noon

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X