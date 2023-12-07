The Federal
x

Cyclone Michaung: ‘Isolated’ Korattur cries for help

Hapless residents are forced to flee homes, with many choosing to travel all the way to their hometowns

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
Arun Prasad
7 Dec 2023 8:21 AM GMT


Cyclone MichaungChennai rainsExtreme Weather
Arun Prasad
About the AuthorArun Prasad
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X