The Federal
x

Concern or campaign? Madhavi Latha's polling day had Hindutva touch, women's care & more

From asking Muslim women to remove the veil on burkas to showing concern for women, watch what BJP’s Madhavi Latha did at polling booths in Hyderabad

The Federal
13 May 2024 4:31 PM GMT


Hyderabad2024 Lok Sabha ElectionMuslimsBJP
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X