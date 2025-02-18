Rahul Gandhi files dissent; what next in CEC selection drama?
A panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has selected Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner and Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi as a new Election Commissioner. The appointment comes while a hearing in the Supreme Court on the constitution of the selection panel is pending. Rahul Gandhi has filed his dissent against the decisions. How will the drama unfold? Watch The Federal in conversation with Anjali Bharadwaj.
Next Story