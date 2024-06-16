The Federal
x

Chennai's usually flood-free areas are not safe anymore

16 Jun 2024 12:34 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-16 13:28:50  )Nisha P Sekar

Chennai's River Cooum is facing serious flooding risks due to debris dumping for an expressway project. This could cause flooding in the usually flood-free areas like Anna Nagar


Similar Posts

X
sidekick