The Federal
x

Chennai hosts South Asia’s first Formula 4 night street car race

Last year, when the track was under construction, there were concerns about security, but this time, with enhanced measures in place, the organisers have worked hard to address those issues.

The Federal
1 Sep 2024 12:14 PM GMT


ChennaiTamil NaduMotorsports
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick