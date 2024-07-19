- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- World Cup 2023
- Features
- Health
- Business
- Series
- NEET TANGLE
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Sports
Sports
- Loading...
- Features
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
x
Changing gears in life: Women auto rickshaw drivers cruise through Chennai
In an initiative led by Minister Ma. Subramanian, the Tamil Nadu Government has provided 150 auto rickshaws to women and trans persons in Chennai's Saidapet area.
The Federal
19 July 2024 9:39 AM GMT
19 July 2024 9:39 AM GMT
Next Story