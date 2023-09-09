The Federal
Chandrababu Naidu arrested, TDP workers protest against CM Reddy

9 Sep 2023 6:43 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-09 07:38:16.0  )

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in a corruption case in Nandyal early on Saturday.

