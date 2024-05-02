The Federal
x

Centre not willing to give statehood for Ladakh: Activist Sajjad Kargili

The people of Ladakh want legislative rights, says Kargili, who is part of a committee holding talks with the Union government over the issue.

Gyan Verma
2 May 2024 1:13 PM GMT


Ladakh statehood
Gyan Verma
About the AuthorGyan Verma
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X