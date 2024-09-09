The Federal
Can Modi silence Brij Bhushan?

9 Sep 2024 3:13 PM GMTThe Federal

Asking not to speak about Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, the BJP’s central leadership has issued a gag order against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Will he fall in line? Has the former Lok Sabha MP Sabha Singh already spoilt the game for BJP in Haryana?


