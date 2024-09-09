- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- Sports
- Features
- Health
- Budget 2024-25
- Business
- Series
- NEET TANGLE
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Sports
- Features
- Hema committee fallout
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
Can Modi silence Brij Bhushan?
9 Sep 2024 3:13 PM GMTThe Federal
Asking not to speak about Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, the BJP’s central leadership has issued a gag order against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Will he fall in line? Has the former Lok Sabha MP Sabha Singh already spoilt the game for BJP in Haryana?