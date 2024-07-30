The Federal
x

Can India host Olympics? Here's how much France has spent to host Paris Olympics 2024

Historically, all Olympic games, without exception, have cost overruns. However, Paris 2024 has aimed to break the trend of overspending.

The Federal
30 July 2024 2:30 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-07-30 02:30:30)


2024 Paris Olympics
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick