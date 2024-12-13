Brisbane Test: Rohit, Kohli under pressure as India eye series lead

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are under pressure as India aim to take a lead in the five-match Test series against Australia in the 3rd Test starting on Friday (December 14) in Brisbane. With the series tied 1-1, and a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) at stake, both teams will be keen to win the Brisbane battle with the focus firmly on out-of-form batters on either side. Watch the latest episode of Sports Buzz to know more.