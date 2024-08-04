The Federal
x

Blame, deflect, distract, conspire: BJP’s tactics on rail deaths

BJP IT cell has propagated a new theory named 'rail jihad', while the Railway Minister goes berserk in Parliament when asked about the rise in rail accidents.

The Federal
4 Aug 2024 2:30 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-08-04 02:30:29)


Indian RailwaysAshwini VaishnawRailway accidentBJP
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick