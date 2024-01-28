The Federal
x

BJP will have no use for Nitish post Lok Sabha elections: Yashwant Sinha

Senior political leader from Bihar and former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha predicts that more volte-faces can be expected in the days to come.

Gyan Verma
28 Jan 2024 1:48 PM GMT


Nitish KumarJDU-NDA alliance
Gyan Verma
About the AuthorGyan Verma
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X