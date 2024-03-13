The Federal
x

'BJP filed false case against me, will win for Ahmad Patel': Gujarat AAP MP candidate

The Federal had a chat with Chaiter Vasava, AAP MP candidate from Bharuch, who feels he stands a good chance of defeating the BJP and Mansukh Vasava

Damayantee Dhar
13 March 2024 9:39 AM GMT


Gujarat2024 Lok Sabha ElectionChaitar VasavaAAP
Damayantee Dhar
About the AuthorDamayantee Dhar
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X