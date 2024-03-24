The Federal
x

BJP eyes Thackeray vs Thackeray in Maharashtra: What's the plot?

24 March 2024 1:43 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-24 14:08:21.0  )

Raj Thackeray met with Amit Shah in Delhi but remained tightlipped when asked about it. What is BJP's plan with Raj Thackeray?


Similar Posts

X