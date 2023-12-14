The Federal
Watch: CM Appointments: BJP's caste-based social engineering for 2024

14 Dec 2023 1:47 PM GMT

They handpick leaders from the top dominant castes and hand them the reins to rule the states. In Rajasthan too, the BJP followed similar caste play

