The Federal
x

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: ‘Ideology, not electoral politics’

14 Jan 2024 5:34 AM GMT

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, covering 6,713 km from Thoubal, Manipur, to Mumbai, will be kick started on January 14th.Here are the top five things about the yatra


Similar Posts

X