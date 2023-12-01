The Federal
Watch | Bengaluru schools receive bomb threats, causing panic

1 Dec 2023 10:10 AM GMT

The police, suspecting a hoax, deployed bomb squads for thorough searches even as the Bengaluru Police Commissioner assured active efforts to identify culprits

