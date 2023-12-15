The Federal
x

BCCI ‘retires’ Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey ahead of IPL 2024

In the current Indian team, Virat Kohli's No. 18 and Rohit Sharma’s No. 45 are popular jersey numbers.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
15 Dec 2023 6:10 AM GMT


Indian Cricket TeamBCCIMS Dhoni
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X