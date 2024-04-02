The Federal
x

Attention first-time voters: Here's a step-by-step guide on what happens at the polling booth

It's crucial for first-time voters to understand the voting procedure as we dive into election season. Watch this video to understand the process

The Federal
2 April 2024 12:45 PM GMT


voting rightsEVMLok Sabha elections
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X