At UNGA, India votes in favour of humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict

13 Dec 2023 7:09 AM GMT

India voted in favour of a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly that demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

