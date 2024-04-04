The Federal
x

As Byju's Raveendran loses billionaire status, here are others who face a similar fate

The 2024 Forbes Billionaires Index has one Indian out of the 9 Americans in the top 10 richest people of the world. Unfortunately, Byju's Raveendran's net worth decreased to zero from $2.1 billion

The Federal
4 April 2024 4:54 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-04-04 17:38:46.0)


Forbes List of BillionairesByju Raveendranforbes richest women in india
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X