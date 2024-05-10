The Federal
Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1, to surrender on June 2

While Kejriwal's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi requested SC to grant bail until the declaration of results on June 4, the Supreme Court rejected the request.

10 May 2024 9:20 AM GMT


Arvind KejriwalDelhi liquor policy caseAAP
