The Federal
x

Arvind Kejriwal: BJP has initiated ‘Operation Jhaadu’ to crush AAP

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, challenged the Prime Minister to arrest all AAP leaders, accusing the BJP of targeting AAP with “Operation Jhaadu”

The Federal
19 May 2024 10:47 AM GMT


AAPArvind KejriwalDelhi AAPBJP
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick