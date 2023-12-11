The Federal
x

Watch: Article 370: Can the outcome be legal when the method is found ultra vires?

11 Dec 2023 3:59 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-11 17:17:13  )

What does the SC verdict on Article 370 mean for federalism, and the people of J&K? The Federal speaks with a panel of experts

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X