The Federal
x

Amit Malviya denies RSS leader's sexual harassment charges, demands Rs 10 cr in damages

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has sent a notice to Shantanu Sinha, who alleged that he had "indulged" in sexual exploitation of women.

The Federal
10 Jun 2024 3:48 PM GMT


Amit MalviyaBJPSexual exploitationWest Bengal BJP
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick