The Federal
Aditya-L1’s SUIT takes ‘unprecedented images’ of the Sun in near UV wavelengths

8 Dec 2023 2:43 PM GMT

Aditya-L1’s SUIT captured the full-disk images of the Sun in the 200-400 nanometres wavelength range

