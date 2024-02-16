The Federal
x

A game-changer: What OpenAI's Sora can do?

The text-to-video model, named Sora, can create one-minute hyper-realistic videos with ease based on user’s text inputs

The Federal
16 Feb 2024 2:55 PM GMT


OpenAI
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X