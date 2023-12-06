The Federal
x

31 years of Babri Masjid demolition, and the need for a reconciliation channel

Athar Husain, a Lucknow-based social scientist, talks about demolition of Babri Masjid and its impact on Indian society and politics

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
Gyan Verma
6 Dec 2023 12:47 PM GMT


UttarPradeshayodhyarammandirBabri mosqueBabri demolitionBabri Masjid verdictSupreme Court
Gyan Verma
About the AuthorGyan Verma
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X