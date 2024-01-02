The Federal
x

24 dead as multiple quakes jolt Japan on New Year’s Day

On January 1, Japan's central city Wajima was hit by a strong earthquake of 7.6 magnitude, killing 24 people, destroying 200 buildings, and causing a fire in Ishikawa Prefecture

The Federal
2 Jan 2024 6:29 AM GMT


JapanearthquakeTsunaminatural calamities
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X