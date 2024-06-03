The Federal
2024 Lok Sabha election | India prepped up for big counting day

All arrangements are in place with tight security as the world’s largest democracy prepares to count ballots at 8 a.m. on June 4

3 Jun 2024 4:51 PM GMT


2024 Lok Sabha ElectionEVMElection Commission
