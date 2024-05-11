The Federal
: Amit Shah PM face, not Modi? Kejriwal's charge and Home Minister's retort

Delhi CM Kejriwal's claim that PM Modi could retire when he turns 75 next year and that Amit Shah is BJP's PM face has stoked a response from Shah.

11 May 2024


Amit ShahAravind KejriwalNarendra Modi
