Why is DMK fighting ‘language war’ at full throttle? | Talking Sense With Srini

In this episode of Talking Sense With Srini, The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief S Srinivasan discussed the controversy surrounding Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s decision to replace the rupee symbol (₹) with “Ru” in the state’s budget document. This move has sparked intense debate, with critics from the BJP and the AIADMK labelling it a publicity stunt, while the BJP warns it could undermine national unity.



Promoting regional pride

Srinivasan offered insight into the political motivations behind Stalin's decision, explaining that it was a deliberate attempt to reinforce Tamil identity. “Stalin is using this as a symbol to assert his position on the importance of Tamil for the people of Tamil Nadu,” Srinivasan remarked, emphasising Stalin’s ongoing efforts to promote regional pride.



The BJP, led by Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, condemned the move. Sitharaman described it as a “dangerous mindset” that could potentially fuel secessionist sentiments, while Annamalai criticised the Tamil Nadu government for altering a symbol that was designed by an IIT professor and adopted by the nation in 2010. Despite the backlash, Srinivasan pointed out that the Tamil script “Ru” already appears on currency notes, suggesting the change was more about asserting regional identity than attempting to divide the nation.

Tapping into Dravidian identity

From a legal standpoint, Srinivasan clarified that there is no constitutional issue with the state using the Tamil symbol. “Tamil is one of the 22 scheduled languages in the Constitution, so there is no legal infringement,” he explained. He further emphasised that the issue is more political than legal, as it taps into Tamil Nadu's deep-rooted Dravidian identity, which has shaped the state’s politics since the 1940s.

The rupee symbol controversy is also part of a broader national political context. Srinivasan observed that while the BJP utilises nationalism as a political tool, regional parties such as the DMK rely on Dravidian sub-nationalism as a counterbalance. “It’s nationalism versus Dravidian sub-nationalism,” he remarked, highlighting the ongoing clash of these ideologies in Tamil Nadu.



Political battle intensifies

As the state prepares for its 2026 assembly elections, the political battle continues to intensify. Despite internal differences within its coalition, the DMK remains a formidable force, with its alliance largely intact. Meanwhile, the BJP, reinvigorated after recent successes in other states, is eager to make inroads in Tamil Nadu. “The political scene is becoming more multipolar, and these two forces are now on a collision course,” Srinivasan concluded.

The debate over the rupee symbol is just one facet of the shifting political landscape in Tamil Nadu, where regional identity politics are clashing with national ideologies ahead of critical elections.

