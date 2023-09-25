Ziro Music Festival: Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt’s musical date with Arunachal’s sunrise

Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt has never been to Arunachal Pradesh but had only imagined how it would be. Informing that, he takes a momentary pause and goes on to picture how privileged he would feel to experience the sunrise in the farthest state of India’s east.“I am expecting a spectacle in the sky and I know it will be one. I have performed in the Northeast before, but this will be my...

Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt has never been to Arunachal Pradesh but had only imagined how it would be. Informing that, he takes a momentary pause and goes on to picture how privileged he would feel to experience the sunrise in the farthest state of India’s east.



“I am expecting a spectacle in the sky and I know it will be one. I have performed in the Northeast before, but this will be my first visit to Arunachal Pradesh — the land of the rising sun. Beginning this September 29, I will try and have a holistic experience of the state during my stay,” said Pandit Bhatt.

The Mohan Veena virtuoso believes the Northeast resonates with melodies, and this time, he's determined to experience some. “Melodies are in the region’s air. I would want to be among them and listen,” he says.

Reminiscing many packed performances in the region, including Spic Macay gigs in Nagaland and Tripura, the Padma Bhusan honouree picks Manipur as one of his favourite venues. “Imphal has good audiences for Hindustani classical music. I loved performing there,” he admits, heaping praise on the cultural richness and accommodability of the region.





Pandit Bhatt is a regular in concert line-ups across the world and come September 30, the Grammy awardee will be taking the day stage at the 10th edition of Ziro Music Festival at Hapoli, Ziro.

The mention of Manipur gets him talking on the ongoing sectarian strife in the state. Informing about his plans to utilise the upcoming gig as a call for peace, Pandit Bhatt stresses how music can heal hearts during difficult times.



“It’s soft power. Music evokes feelings of respect in people. Just how the seven notes get together to make music; we humans need to be together too. It’s the same blood and it’s red. Music purifies the heart, body and soul. Our performance will strive to evoke pleasant emotions. Our music will talk about ‘live and let live’,” says the Honourary Doctorate of Philosophy from Vivekanand Global University.

An artiste with performances in over 80 countries, Pandit Bhatt is a regular in concert line-ups across the world and come September 30, the Grammy awardee will be taking the day stage at the 10th edition of Ziro Music Festival (ZMF) at Hapoli, Ziro.

“We will be reaching a day before our gig. Since commuting to the festival might be tiresome for Panditji, we don’t want to take a chance,” says Tantree Samrat and Pandit Bhatt’s son, Salil Mohan Bhatt. The Satvik Veena exponent will be accompanying his father on the stage at the festival. “Kaushik Konwar from Assam in the tabla will complete the ensemble,” he informs.

Pandit Bhatt’s performances are known to transcend musical genres. A Hindustani classical musician with a bent for world fusion, his live gigs are an eclectic mix of genres and beyond. “We don't preplan what we will play in a gig. It all depends on the energy of the audience. We usually absorb the response of the crowd and go with it,” says Pandit Bhatt.

On pressing for hints about the Ziro setlist, the Rashtriya Tansen Samman awardee mentions some gems from his 1994 Grammy winning album, A Meeting by The River (with Ry Cooder). “First, we will give the audience a glimpse of what we primarily play; the genre, which is Hindustani classical music. Then, probably will move on to play compositions from the Grammy winning, world fusion album,” he says.

If that isn’t enough for an afficionado, Pandit Bhatt has a special treat in store for ZMF-goers as well. “I will play one of my own raags. I have invented it by fusing Madhubanti and Shree Ranjani (raags). I like to call it Vishwa Ranjani,” he says. The composition promises to be a rare gem as Pandit Bhatt’s raag will bring together the two verticals of Indian classical music – Hindustani and Carnatic. “The raag will be played in a festival for the first time,” he adds.

Fans of blues, jazz and experimental music might find familiar grounds too, as Pandit Bhatt’s set usually touches upon them as well. “Over the years, Panditji has done a lot of collaborations with musicians pursuing different genres. So, we have blues, jazz, funk, world music; everything in our repertoire. The motto is to give the listeners a good time,” adds Salil Bhatt, elaborating more on the ensemble’s brand of live gigs.

Indian indie festivals and the crowd that inhabits them, are something Pandit Bhatt is well versed with. When inquired about his expectations from Arunachal, the slide-string maestro stresses that a musically erudite crowd doesn’t always make for an eclectic audience.

Indian indie festivals and the crowd that inhabits them, are something Pandit Bhatt is well versed with.



“If your music is good, the younger generation will take note of it. Even if it’s an hour-long improvisation of a single raag; they’ll listen. It’s about how you present it. You can’t expect everyone in an audience to be musically literate,” he asserts, adding, “But after listening to us for an hour, it’s usually a different story.”



For him, live gigs are at the heart of his illustrious career. “It’s become our second nature. Today, technology is bringing in a lot of changes into music consumption habits and in such a scenario, live gigs are very satisfying,” says the 73-year-old musician.

The organisers of the festival too are thrilled about inviting Pandit Bhatt to Arunachal for a performance at ZMF. Calling his recital, a “momentous occasion” for the festival, one of the organisers, Bobby Hano says that his “Grammy-awarded talent” will elevate the festival to new heights.

Pandit Bhatt has a special treat in store for ZMF-goers as well.

Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt“His unique style and virtuosity on the Mohan Veena will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression and contribute to the festival's legacy of showcasing world-class talents. This is an event that music lovers wouldn’t want to miss,” he says.



And for Pandit Bhatt, Arunachal Pradesh will be a date with the sun. “I have heard that sunrises are breath-taking there. Would love to experience one,” he reiterates. Will that lead to any new composition? “Well, I can’t guarantee that, but I will absorb everything,” he concludes.