"I got fascinated by the idea to embed myself at a wedding (like an embedded journalist) and take pictures of the celebration from my perspective. And that is how I started shooting weddings in an unscripted and candid manner, in the style of a documentary photographer,” Ratnakar, who had worked as a photojournalist for several dailies earlier, told The Federal.



Over the years, he photographed more than 150 weddings across the country and has an equal number of “quirky” stories to share. “That is for another day,” he said smiling.



The independent photographer and visual storyteller has a ringside view of the whole business of weddings and the changes the industry has witnessed in a decade and a half. The big fat Indian weddings have become fatter and flashier, observes the 41-year-old.



While the brides, grooms and their families and friends are having a blast during the celebrations, the biggest beneficiary of the Bollywoodisation of Indian weddings (opulent and flamboyant like the nuptial ceremonies portrayed in Hindi films) is the Indian economy.

A still from Made In Heaven. Abhinav Chandran, co-founder of Meragi, a digitalised event planning platform says not everyone can afford a Made In Heaven kind of wedding so a balance has to be struck.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the apex industry body of traders and retailers in the country, is confident that a whopping Rs 4.74 lakh crore will flow into the economy during this wedding season — beginning last month. The economic lift-up will be done on the back of spending on wedding-related purchases and services. The last wedding season, the turnover was Rs 3.75 lakh crore, claims the CAIT.



The rise of the wedding industry — especially after the economy was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic — is conspicuous. It’s the fourth-biggest industry in the country, despite being still underdeveloped and unorganised, say experts. The growth in turn is giving a boost to associated big and small trades like jewellery, apparel, hotels, tours and travels, catering and venue services, gifts, decoration, event planning, logistics, photography, makeup and invites.



“The industry is at par with other commercial enterprises like Information Technology or IT, fertilizer, food and beverages, textile, automobile and iron and steel, among others,” Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, told The Federal.

The charm, simplicity and authenticity shown in Monsoon Wedding have become a thing of the past.

The numbers are "big" so everyone is talking about weddings.



Who could have thought a few decades ago that arranging weddings (mostly a family affair) would take the shape of an industry and the prime minister of the country would be talking about it? In his recent Mann ki Baat, the monthly radio show, PM Narendra Modi urged people to hold such celebrations on Indian soil so that the country’s money does not leave its shores.

Modi added that he was troubled by the trend of some “big families” (wealthy and elites) conducting weddings abroad.

The CAIT has “welcomed the PM’s campaign of 'vocal for local' to strengthen the economy and guarantee development and employment opportunities.”



The idea of the slogan "vocal for local" under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan or Self-reliant India campaign is to promote local industries and consume local wherever possible so that the long-term effects of an increase in demand can be used to develop the domestic industries and make them gradually self-reliant, according to the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre.



BC Bhartia, national president of the CAIT, said that PM Modi has raised a very valid issue. "Modi ji's statement will inspire people with deep pockets to solemnise marriages in India instead of destination weddings abroad. This will decrease the outflow of Indian currency and the same spending here will make the country's economy strong."



However, not all are convinced by the growth projections. Abhinav Chandran, co-founder of Meragi, a digitalised event planning platform, told The Federal, “We need to take the numbers with a pinch of salt.” “The wedding market is growing but it is still unorganised and chaotic like an Indian marriage ceremony and we can’t put a number on it.”



Khandelwal said the estimates are based on the fact this (in 2023) is the first time after the pandemic that festivities are happening without any fear or restrictions. “A wedding is always a special event. People from all strata spend as much as possible to mark their big day. The increase in the number of weddings has also raised the expectations of a better economic gain.”



It is estimated that around 38 lakh weddings will be solemnised across the country during several weeks. The numbers are drawn by the CAIT based on figures from trade bodies of 30 cities. Last season, 32 lakh weddings took place. Kandelwal said the wedding season started on November 23 and will end on December 15.



During the period, couples on various auspicious days as per the Hindu calendar will tie the knot.



“Another phase of wedding season resumes from mid-January till July 2024,” added Khandelwal.



The expenses of weddings vary, starting from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore, or more. “It depends on families and their budget and wishes,” he said.



Chandran added that a beautiful and intimate wedding can be organised on a small budget too. “Not everyone can afford a Made in Heaven (referring to the popular web series on two wedding planners and the various functions they arrange) kind of regal party. Our job is to balance everything together, including the budget, to create a memorable ceremony for couples, their families and guests.”



As a wedding planner, Meragi has organised marriages in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa.



While Chandran alluded to Made in Heaven, Ratnakar feels that the charm, simplicity and authenticity of Monsoon Wedding (the critically acclaimed 2001 film by Mira Nair where a family hosts a wedding) have become a thing of the past. “Weddings, these days, follow a template mostly borrowed from Bollywood. They all look the same. In a diverse country like ours, every community, region and state has a unique way of celebrating marriages. We should celebrate our vibrant culture and keep all the beautiful rituals alive,” stated Ratnakar.



Ramesh Bhatt, who heads a traditional Punjabi dhol (drum) band in Bengaluru, said that by playing Punjabi folk music at functions he is trying to keep alive the tradition and culture of his ancestors. “We (Bhatt and his band members) mostly play at weddings in the city. Music is also our bread and butter. We earn when we are hired to perform or else we sit idle without any income,” he added.

The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) has recently appealed to revellers to consume alcohol in moderation during weddings. Photo for representation only from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony.

A wedding gives employment opportunities to many. Like Amrita Sahni, a florist from Chandigarh. “I earn the most during wedding seasons. Otherwise, the market is dull,” she stated.



Weddings are never dreary, especially for those who enjoy their drinks. However, the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) has recently appealed to revellers to consume alcohol in moderation during weddings. “We are creating awareness towards responsible consumption and adopting moderation as a behaviour, and this applies to all occasions where alcohol and beverages are served,” said Nita Kapoor, CEO, ISWAI, which represents alcoholic beverage companies in the country.



“A successful wedding celebration is one where cherished memories are made without compromising on anyone's well-being. Let us raise our glasses in a toast to love, happiness, and responsible revelry,” added Kapoor.