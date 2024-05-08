Death and diseases are getting younger. In an alarming trend, diseases typically associated with ageing, are seeping into the lives of the young.Recent times have shown a drastic increase in such cases, with headlines dominated by reports of celebrities disclosing their battles with deadly ailments or the sudden death of people leading otherwise healthy lifestyles. The latest shockwave came...

Recent times have shown a drastic increase in such cases, with headlines dominated by reports of celebrities disclosing their battles with deadly ailments or the sudden death of people leading otherwise healthy lifestyles. The latest shockwave came with the revelation of a cancer diagnosis for 42-year-old Kate Middleton, princess of Wales. The news sent shockwaves worldwide, highlighting a disturbing surge in early-onset cancer occurrences — a phenomenon leaving the medical community bewildered and grappling for answers.

However, it's not just cancer; numerous non-communicable conditions once considered to be the domain of the elderly, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and arthritis, are increasingly being observed in younger individuals. The question begs: why are these diseases increasingly encroaching upon the younger demographic? And are we witnessing a genuine rise in incidence rates or simply improving our diagnostic capabilities?



A corrupted central dogma



Inherent to our DNA lies a blueprint, a code that dictates health and vitality. Our genes, aka DNA, contain instructions for RNA, which then carry instructions for proteins. These proteins are essential for both the structure and function of the body, acting as its primary workhorses. Hence, faulty genes result in impaired proteins and dysfunctional agents, resulting in disease.



Historically, youth has been synonymous with strength, which acts as a shield against illness. Nature's design favours the young, culling the frail and weak, to ensure the survival of strong genetic traits. While modern medicine has prolonged the lifespan of those once deemed genetically vulnerable, its capabilities are not infinite, often unable to grant them a complete healthy life span. Take, for instance, the era before the discovery of Insulin in 1921, when diabetes was a deadly disease only survivable through stringent dietary measures.



Today, the landscape has shifted drastically; a variety of Insulin and non-Insulin based treatments saturate the market, enabling diabetics to lead long thriving lives. Yet, this extended longevity often comes at a cost — genetic predispositions reveal themselves in the form of severe ailments such as atherosclerosis, hypertension, obesity, and heart disease. Thus, when a genetically susceptible individual succumbs to a heart attack or stroke at a relatively young age, it is a predictable consequence of their inherent fragility, something they may not be fully aware of.



An insatiable appetite



Today's convenience culture has ushered in an era of easy access to highly processed foods, delivered straight to our doorsteps by services like Swiggy, Uber Eats and Zomato. Gone are the quaint traditions of enjoying samosas during the monsoon, sneaking a few laddoos during Diwali, relishing biryani on Eid, or indulging in gujiyas on Holi. Now, it seems, every possible food is available at anytime, anywhere.



Amidst this abundance of food, the diabetes pandemic rages on, positioning India as the second-highest contributor to global diabetes cases. And as is well known, metabolic diseases seldom manifest in isolation; rather, they form a web of interconnected ailments. Diabetes serves as a catalyst for obesity, hypertension, atherosclerosis, heart disease, and stroke, weaving a complex tapestry of health concerns — all of these can be attributed to the dietary habits of an individual.



Environmental conditioning and adaptation



As individuals age, they accumulate a longer history of exposure to various environmental hazards, including pesticides, fertilizers, air pollutants, carcinogens, and food additives. This prolonged exposure often prompts the body to develop protective responses, such as the development of aberrant vasculature to enhance blood supply, genetic mutations facilitating the breakdown of foreign chemicals, and repair mechanisms to counteract the harmful effects of carcinogens. Consequently, some individuals, particularly the elderly, may exhibit a greater resilience to environmental triggers due to their extended exposure and adaptive responses.



In contrast, younger individuals with limited environmental exposure and shorter lifespans often lack the same degree of adaptation. Therefore, they may be more susceptible to the deleterious effects of these triggers, particularly when compounded by underlying genetic vulnerabilities. For instance, a 40-year-old man may have a lower likelihood of surviving a heart attack compared to a 60-year-old counterpart, as the latter's body is more likely to have undergone adaptive changes and developed alternative vasculature to cope with life-threatening situations.



Improving the odds of survival



In this age of information overload, most people are empowered with the knowledge needed to bring about positive transformations in their lifestyles and understanding the early onset of disease.



Here are some tools for improving your health:



Regular Health Assessments: The foundation for good health must be laid down early in life. Waiting until middle age for annual health check-ups is outdated. Routine screenings, including blood tests, can reveal abnormalities in vital organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys, offering crucial insights for course correction.



Lifestyle Practices: While lifestyle adjustments may not eradicate congenital conditions, they can mitigate triggers. Abstaining from smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, prioritizing 7-8 hours of sleep, and maintaining proper hydration with at least 2 litres of water daily are fundamental.



Nutrition: With the influx of multinational corporations in India and the subsequent shift in dietary habits over recent decades, the importance of nutrition has gained prominence. Food has the potential to serve as medicine, providing essential vitamins, minerals, trace elements, proteins, and healthy fats necessary for optimal bodily function and disease resistance.



Physical Activity: Exercise is a tribute to the body's well-being, stimulating the release of mood-enhancing endorphins while enhancing blood circulation and muscle tone. If there's one practice to prioritize for a better quality of life, it's regular physical activity.

Clinicians and scientists assume that the rising prevalence of diseases among young individuals stems primarily from an underlying congenital predisposition made worse by the stressors of modern living and improved diagnostic methods. Factors such as heightened stress levels, exposure to chemical stimulants, insufficient sleep, and the consumption of highly processed foods exert additional strain on already compromised organs, contributing to the escalation of health challenges.



A combination of self-awareness, preventive measures, and access to quality medical care appear to offer the most effective means for young individuals to reduce the potentially devastating impacts of non-communicable disease.