Reflecting on her life, Bhagya (name changed at her request), a sex worker from Bengaluru, Karnataka, never imagined anyone would be interested in her story. For most of her life, she experienced neglect, violence, stigma, and ridicule. “All because I am a woman and a sex worker. But sex work is also work, and I am not a criminal,” Bhagya, who is in her early 50s, told The Federal.

Bhagya was tired of hiding, being discreet, and not fully embracing her true identity. With this in mind, she decided to tell her story and joined forces with two fellow sex workers, Surekha and Devi (names changed at their request). Both Surekha and Devi are also in their early fifties. However, Surekha is from Belgaum, while Devi hails from Raichur.

Their collaboration resulted in a small book titled, At the Threshold: A Sex Worker's Life Story. This 40-page booklet features stunning illustrations that vividly depict the lives of sex workers, showcasing their experiences in childhood, love, marriage, work, and activism. Supported by the Solidarity Foundation, an NGO based in Bengaluru, the booklet is available in both English and Kannada.

One of the highlights of the book is its illustrations, which were created artistically and realistically by Sharmila Karamchandani.

It compiles the stories of three women—Bhagya, Surekha, and Devi—and weaves them into a single narrative. Upon opening the book, readers will find that it is based on conversations with these three women.

Sravanthi Dasari and Gowri Vijayakumar conducted interviews with the three sex workers over several days to gain insights into their lives, struggles, and triumphs. Josh Williams, Gowri Vijayakumar, Subadra Panchanadeswaran, and Shubha Chacko contributed to the composition and editing of the book. One of the highlights of the book is its illustrations, which were created artistically and realistically by Sharmila Karamchandani.

Devi, who identifies as a Dalit, expressed, “It's a collaborative effort. We are school dropouts and can't write a book, but we have stories to share. So, we did it as best as we could.”

The three women hope their creative collaboration will help break the stigma, discrimination, and violence they face, allowing society to see them as individuals rather than merely focusing on their occupation. “We are more than our jobs; we are mothers, daughters, and friends as well,” they explained.

Bhagya shared her experiences, stating that since childhood, she had been taught that marriage was the most important aspect of a woman's life. "Marriage is sold to us like a dream. I got married early on and devoted everything to my husband. However, he was cruel and violent, and our marriage ultimately failed. I was blamed for its breakdown, and no one came to my aid during my lowest moments—not even my parents or siblings. In such a situation, what are women like me supposed to do? I resorted to sex work to provide for my children and gained financial independence,” Bhagya said.

Surekha's life was filled with contradictions. "I was living separately from my husband because he was abusive and violent. During that time, I joined sex work to support my children. However, when my husband fell ill with AIDS, I took care of him. As I nursed him, I felt a sense of connection with him. He was also kind to me during those days, but unfortunately, he did not survive," said Surekha. The Belgaum-based woman expressed her gratitude for sex work, as it enabled her to educate her children. Both her son and daughter are well-educated. Her son works for a multinational company in Bengaluru and spent a few years abroad. Her daughter is a teacher.

“My children have been a tremendous support to me. They studied hard to overcome our poverty. Many of my former clients are now my friends. Occasionally, I meet with them for coffee, and we share our life stories,” Surekha smiled.

“Sex work is a contentious topic, often overshadowed by stigma, criminalisation, and confusion with trafficking. There is a lack of nuanced public discourse surrounding this issue. This booklet aims to challenge those misconceptions,” said Shubha Chacko, executive director of Solidarity Foundation.

“The purpose of the booklet is to shed light on the critical issues facing sex workers and to spark meaningful dialogue, highlighting the resilience and leadership of these women.”

India is estimated to have around two million female sex workers. A report by Human Rights Watch indicates that the country's anti-trafficking laws aim to combat commercialised vice. While prostitution itself is not illegal, brothels are technically illegal ‘de jure’. However, in practice, they are often confined to specific areas within cities.

"The term 'legalisation of sex work' is often misunderstood. Many people believe that legalisation means the mandatory issuance of licenses for sex workers by the police, as well as compulsory medical check-ups, among other requirements. These measures could lead to further violations of the rights of these vulnerable individuals. Instead of legalisation, the sex worker community advocates for the decriminalisation of sex work. Additionally, we seek to ensure that all labour rights under various labour laws are applied to sex workers," said a former sex worker-turned-activist from Bengaluru, who wished to remain unnamed.

Recently, when the booklet was launched in Bengaluru, a variety of issues related to sex work were discussed. These included the intersection of violence, agency, and societal judgment; the impact of criminalisation and marginalisation on sex workers and their movements; the reasons behind the limited support for sex workers; the importance of amplifying their voices in public discussions; and emerging methods of organising among sex workers.

One of the most moving accounts from the booklet read: "I have only one desire. Until I die, I want to earn and eat my own food. I shouldn’t be dependent on anyone. When my husband died, everyone pooled money together to perform his last rites. Nobody should do that for me."

"It is for the same reason we work. Like all workers, we too want a life of dignity and stability," Devi said.

Exposing the brutality of the police, the booklet read: "The police sleep with us, but they don’t give us money. They threaten to book a case in

the morning. I hadn’t done anything wrong. “Don’t lie!” They used all the vulgar words and beat me up so badly. I only had Rs 5 that day. They beat me all night and then put me on a lorry to send me home."

The booklet ends with these lines: “Sometimes it worries me. What will happen in the future? Will I have the strength to work? Who will take care of me? Before I used to think I was strong. I was ready to face everything. Now I wonder why I’m becoming more sensitive…If you want to ask about me, I still wish to be young. But nature will never listen to me.”