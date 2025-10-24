Days ahead of Diwali, Himika Chaudhuri, a media and communication strategy consultant based in Delhi, put out a frantic post on social media, alerting friends about a more-than-usual-critical traffic chaos at the heart of the national capital. “Friends in Delhi, NCR [National Capital Region]...,” she wrote on October 15, “Unless your life or job depends on it, please avoid going towards India Gate and further on to Shastri Bhawan, Railway Bhawan etc and CP [Connaught Place]... The gridlock of traffic is crazy. It took me 7pm to 9pm to travel from Shastri Bhawan to my home in Mayur Vihar Phase I Extension yesterday [a distance she typically covers in 40 minutes]. Crossing the underpass from India Gate to Pragati Maidan took 1 hour.”

Delhi-NCR residents are no strangers to snaking traffic, especially when it rains — with bikers seeking shelter under flyovers creating a roadblock and waterlogging slowing movement — or whenever a festival, the wedding season, or a big-ticket event pushes up the number of commuters on the roads. In September, amidst heavy rains, a traffic snarl spread for kilometres along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, reportedly saw 200 distress calls being made to the Gurugram Traffic Police helpline in a span of a few hours. In April, arrangements made for a visit by US Vice President JD Vance and his family to New Delhi had reportedly choked up key roads connecting the capital to Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, during the morning office hour rush. The national capital has not been the only Indian city to face such maddening chaos on the roads. In February, heavy congestion on the Bangaluru-Bellary Road during an Aero India air show saw vehicles being stranded for hours, with many headed to the event reportedly missing it. In March, students travelling to exam centres in Bengaluru’s Whitefield and Yelahanka faced delays after a pile-up on the Outer Ring Road and Ballari Road. Some reached after the exam had started. In the TomTom Traffic Index 2025, three Indian cities — Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi — were reportedly among the slowest globally in terms of average traffic movement speed. While the average speed of traffic in Bengaluru was reportedly found to be just 17.7 kilometres per hour, Mumbai and Delhi recorded average traffic speeds of 17.5 kilometres per hour and 17.7 kilometres per hour, respectively. Kolkata was marginally better at 18.2 kilometers per hour. Understandably, spending hours in such a traffic gridlock can make the most patient of us lose our cool; incidents of road rage among frustrated commuters are not unheard of. But what of the men and women in uniform manning this ever-increasing chaos on our city streets daily? Also read: 20 years of the RTI law: How a marquee legislation has been weakened and diluted “When we’re on the road, we face vehicular pollution directly and in our effort to clear traffic jams, we have to deal with all kinds of people — sometimes arguments, sometimes outright misbehavior. We have to manage every kind of situation,” said a traffic cop in New Delhi, speaking on condition of anonymity. A traffic police officer in Hyderabad cited an example. ““Recently, a drunk motorist stole a breath analyzer device. In another incident, a drunk driver assaulted a traffic policeman,” said the officer posted in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills traffic police post. The job requires traffic police personnel to brave downpours, scorching summers and bone-chilling winters in the open. “We have to stand in ankle-deep water for several hours. During the festive season, everyone wants to move faster and blames us for traffic congestion. Near bus and rail stations, we have to clear the crowd constantly. Sometimes, when ambulances get stuck in the crowd, we make efforts to clear the way. Many vehicles take advantage of that, following the ambulance to get ahead of others,” said M Kumar, a traffic police inspector in Chennai.

File photo of bumper-to-bumper traffic in Delhi. PTI Photo

According to CEIC data, the number of registered motor vehicles in India grew from 28,860.000 Unit th (unit thousand) in December 2015 to 45,687.000 Unit th in December 2020. A Council of Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) analysis suggests the number of on-road vehicles in India will more than double from the 2023 figure of 226 million to touch nearly 295 million in 2050. In comparison, the total length of surfaced roads in India went up from 35,01,906 km in March 2016 to 41,29,448 Km in 2019-20, according to government data.

Urban planners insist that effective management of India’s increasing on-road traffic must include attention to street design and public transport integration. “We have to reclaim pavements, clear encroachments, expand the bus and suburban rail network, and allocate adequate resources to the traffic police. Traffic congestion is not a one-day issue. It’s the result of a cyclic failure of a poor public transport network,” said K. Sumathi, an urban planner based in Chennai. While Sumathi was talking more specifically of the condition in Chennai, the advice would hold true for most cities in the country. Also read: How a group of villagers in Kerala grew a forest to curb riverbank soil erosion Meanwhile, traffic cops cite a manpower crunch as a major challenge in handling the increasing traffic volumes on roads. According to reports, Bengaluru added approximately 7.22 lakh new vehicles in 2024–25, including 4.68 lakh two-wheelers and 1.45 lakh cars. This pushed the total vehicle count in the city to nearly 1.23 crore, up from 1.16 crore the previous year. However, when it comes to the force to man this increasing traffic, the city is grappling with a significant manpower gap. Against a sanctioned strength of 5,645 personnel, the actual strength is reportedly 4,792, leaving 853 posts vacant. The traffic cop–to–vehicle ratio stands at roughly 1:2,303, against the recommended 1:700 for large metros, reports claim. "The number of vehicles has multiplied, but our manpower and infrastructure haven’t kept pace. We stand for hours in pollution and heat, handling impatient drivers who often take out their frustration on us. What we need most is respect — and more people on the ground," said a traffic police inspector in Bengaluru, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A traffic snarl in Bengaluru. File photo

The problem is not unique to the Karnataka capital.

“On paper, we’re more than 5,500 strong,” said a senior officer in Kolkata, who did not want to be named. “But when you factor in personnel on leave or on special assignments, the number of officers actually available on the streets is significantly lower.” As of October 2025, the Kolkata Traffic Police is functioning at approximately 80 per cent of its sanctioned strength, with many key beat posts heavily reliant on contractual civic police volunteers, sources told The Federal. To bridge the gap, especially during periods of expected traffic highs, the department draws additional personnel from the broader Kolkata Police force. For instance, during Durga Puja this year, nearly 30 per cent of the force’s total strength, over 37,000 personnel, was deployed to manage traffic and control crowds, the sources added. According to estimates by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the number of vehicles in the city surged from 2,03,100 in 2011 to 23,71,915 in 2024. Kolkata now has the highest vehicular density among all Indian metros, with 2,448 vehicles per kilometre of road. Also read: Are India's premier education institutes doing enough to address students' mental health issues, prevent suicides Technology has brought some relief. With the introduction of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Chennai traffic police is integrating live data from over 300 junctions to improve emergency response and give commuters advanced warnings about congestion. Officials said that as part of ITMS, adaptive signalling will be set up at 165 junctions to facilitate the quick movement of vehicles along the roads. “After that is fully implemented, traffic lights will change based on the number of vehicles on certain stretches. This system will also detect vehicles that violate speed limits. Red light violation detection systems will be installed at 50 major junctions,” said the officials. In Bengaluru, while AI cameras have strengthened enforcement — recording 1.43 crore violations between January and August 2024 — on-ground management remains under strain. “Earlier, our main task was to control traffic manually. Now, with cameras and digital monitoring, our role has become more complex — we manage technology, handle road rage, and also deal with social media scrutiny. The system has evolved, but the pressure on us has doubled, Rajesh Kumar, a traffic police personnel, told The Federal.

Rains bring traffic to a standstill in Mumbai. PTI File Photo

According to Karthik Reddy, joint commissioner, Bengaluru Traffic Police, AI-based traffic signals have been installed at over 125 junctions across the city. “This has helped ease congestion at several major intersections.”