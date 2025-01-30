‘Hoihi Soi Jo Ram Rachi Rakha’ — this verse from the Shri Ramcharitmanas implores people to shed their worries because what unfolds in the future has already been scripted by Lord Rama.

The Ramnami community, which named itself after the mythological righteous Ayodhya king to break free from caste barriers, is finding it hard to believe that the fate they have been consigned to was scripted by Lord Ram.

With origins in Chhattisgarh, the Ramnami community, which writes the name of Ram on their clothes and different parts of the body to express their devotion towards the Hindu deity, is facing a crisis for survival.

There are rough estimates that suggest there are not more than 20,000 spread over five districts of Chhattisgarh.

“Our ancestors told us about Bhagwan Ram and we have been following his teachings for at least five generations. Our ancestors told us about the importance of Ram’s name so the members of our community decided to write the name of Bhagwan Ram on our bodies and also wear clothes that have Ram written all over them. We are identified by our Ram tattoos, our clothes, which also have Ram’s name and our mukut (headgear) which is made of peacock feathers. These three things are part of our unique identity,” Gita Ram Ramnami, a member of the community, told The Federal in Prayagraj, where 45 members of the community have come to take part in the Mahakumbh.

While the political and cultural significance of Lord Rama has seen a tremendous high in the last few decades, the community is struggling to survive and preserve its unique identity because the new generation does not want to get the name of Lord Rama tattooed all over their body.

The legends of Ramnamis

The story, which is part of the oral history of the community, says Sant Parasuram, believed to be the community’s founder, lived in the Charpora — 120 kilometers from Bilaspur district in what is now Chhattisgarh — village and was denied entry into the local temple because of his caste in 1870s. In an act of defiance, Parasuram tattooed himself with Ram’s name.

Another version of this legend says Parasuram was stricken with a deadly disease retreated into the life of a mendicant. While he meditated and chanted “Ram, Ram”, he met a sadhu by whose grace the disease vanished and the words “Ram Ram” appear on his body.

As the legends of Parasuram spread, many followed his example.

This act too was met with resistance from the upper castes as tattoos of Ramnami’s “gave away their caste”.

“Some members of the upper caste felt that by taking the name of Bhagwan Ram, by writing his name on our bodies and clothes, we were doing injustice. So a court case was filed, which the Ramnami community won in 1910. Since most members of the community initially belonged to the Scheduled Caste or Dalits, people from the upper caste felt that we would degrade the name of Bhagwan Ram, and we were even stopped from entering temples. We do not believe in caste differences because Ram has taught us that everyone is equal,” Kunj Bihari Ramnami, convener of the Ramnami community in Chhattisgarh, told The Federal.

An existential crisis

“The new generation, the young, do not want to get themselves tattooed all over the body. It is the tradition of the community to get Ram’s name attooed all over the body. But now people want government jobs and aspire to become big officers, they feel that if they get tattooed all over the body, they will not be selected for government jobs. Most people get some tattoos on their hands but not on their faces or forehead,” Jyohit Ramnami, another pilgrim who has come to Mahakumbh to take a dip in the holy Ganga, said.

The situation is worrisome for the community members because only a hundred people who have tattooed Ram’s name on their face, forehead, and other parts of the body are left in the community. Although there is no census done on the total members of the community, there are rough estimates that suggest there are not more than 20,000 spread over five districts of Chhattisgarh. These people have Ram tattooed only in some small part of the body.

“It is said that in 1910, the total number of Ramnami community was near one million. But nothing lives in this world forever. What has started will eventually meet its end. Now, we are just a few thousand. There are barely 100 surviving people who have tattooed the name of Bhagwan Ram all over their body. Most people only get a tattoo on their hand,” said Kunj Bihari.

The growing urbanisation, migration, aspiration for a better life, and search for a good employment opportunity are also taking a toll on the community. The next generation believes that people will not take them seriously if they get tattoos on their face and forehead.

“The lure for a government job has affected the traditions of the community. Most youngsters feel that they will not be taken seriously or would not get selected for government services if they have tattoos,” Kaushal Ramnami, a member of the community who is part of a 45-member team that has come from Chhattisgarh.

Need for intervention

As the total number of Ramnamis dwindle and face present day challenges, many experts believe that the government, state and Centre, should try to protect the community.

The community’s devotion towards Ram is not only limited to writing names on their body and clothes, but the community has also translated some verses from the Sri Ramcharitmanas in the local dialect of Chhattisgarh, which is also called Chhattisgarhi.

“The community follows the values of Bhagwan Rama. The members of the Ramnami community are pure vegetarians, and we do not hurt animals for consumption. We live by the values and teachings of Bhagwan Rama,” said Kunj Bihari.